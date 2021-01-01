Bluetooth Speaker Portable Wireless FM Radios Desktop Speaker J19 with HD SoundTFUSB PlayerUSBAUX InputBuiltin MicrophoneAux CableSupport HandsFree.

SUPERIOR SOUND - Bluetooth wireless speaker has crisp and Hi-fi sound. Built-in voice coil speaker and powerful driver provides clear sound without distortion. EXCELLENT COMPATIBILITY - After complete wireless implementation, you can connect to the iPhone, iPad, Android, ect. After the first time pairing of Bluetooth connections, the speakers can be automatically connected each time they start;Can experience the presence of the cinema. And the Bluetooth speaker also support TF card. BUILT-IN RACHARGEABLE BATTERY - This rechargeable Bluetooth speaker comes with a built-in lithium polymer battery that can sustain it for 7+hours of uninterrupted use. That way, you can enjoy your favorite songs without worrying about the battery. Also included in the packaging is a USB charger for easy charging and added convenience. BLUETOOTH 5.0 TECHNOLOGY & Waterproof IPX5- Bluetooth 5.0 enables connection range as far as 66ft and guarantees stable transmi