Bluetooth Speakers Bluetooth Speakers Portable WirelessV42 with Powerful 24W with 360° Bass Sound TWS 15H Playtime amp IPX6 Waterproof Suitable for.

PERFECT SOUNDS: Huge explosive power from the small body, 24W (2*12W) RMS create a 360 degree surround sound. Equipped the passive radiator and DSP Chip, perfect balance of bass and high voice. TWS TECHNOLOGY: Our speakers TWS technology allows you to pair two ZK606 portable Bluetooth speakers (any color) with your phone for true dual enhanced stereo sound, giving you a small cinema feel. Bicycle Portable Speakers: Classic cylindrical body, side drivers, and nylon coverings create a look that is modern and trendy. Bluetooth Speaker fits in a cup holder for bicycle easily. Better for travel and hiking. Universal Compatibility: wireless speaker can pair with any Bluetooth-enable device like an iPhone, Samsung, iPad, laptop, Echo. 3.5mm AUX jack provides an alternative for audio devices that do not support Bluetooth. IPX6 WATERPROOF: Waterproof bluetooth speaker features an extended wireless range (up to 66 feet) and enhanced connectivity. The built-in microp