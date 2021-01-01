Bluetooth Transmitter for TV Wireless Audio Adapter 35mm RCA Computer USB Digital Audio Dual Link for Headphones Low Latency USB Power SupplyTX9

BLUETOOTH TRANSMITTER (not a Bluetooth receiver) - Connect to audio output devices such as TV, iPod, CD player, PC, MP3/MP4, and transmit audio to your Bluetooth stereo, headsets, headphones and speakers(Note: Tx9 transmitter does not work on samsung smart TV) USER-FRIENDLY - Effective diameter range around 10 M (32ft); Easy pairing with Bluetooth stereo headset, headphones, speakers and other Bluetooth stereo receiving devices EASY TO USE - Totally plug and play, the device is powered by USB and requires no special software or drivers. TV TRANSMITTER - Connect the Bluetooth transmitter to your TV audio jack into the TV and transmit the sound to the Bluetooth headset, just enjoy the shows at late night without disturbing your loved ones, isnt awakened by any TV sound. COMPUTER USB Audio Support-Ideal for PC use since it supports digital USB audio output. NO need any additional AUX cables