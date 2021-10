Bluetooth synchronous broadcasting function. Powerful and clear sound in unique design. Compatible with Bluetooth phones, MP3/MP4/CD/PC/MAC/PSP, etc. TF/Micro SD card support. Support A2DP, AVRCP, headset, handfree profile. Pairing with your iphone, ipad and other smart phones, watching movies, playing games is the real enjoyment. Built-in lithium battery.