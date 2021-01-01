Bluff Daddy | Table Games and Poker Players Premium T-Shirt

Are you high roller headed to Las Vegas to gamble at the poker table? Bluff Daddy is perfect for poker players that have a favorite table and card dealer! Have you hit the jackpot before or perhaps more than once? For players who have perfect poker face! Enjoy going to the casino and playing poker? This poker design shows you are playing to win! Win, lose, or draw this design is a winner for gamblers! Show your enthusiasm by adding this to your addicted to gambling merch or for your gambling buddy. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.