Jay and Silent Bob Bluntman and Chronic Tank Top

Jay and Silent Bob Bluntman and Chronic is 100% authentic, officially licensed Jay and Silent Bob apparel, that comes in t-shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan and zip hoodie styles! Jay and Silent Bob are the loitering protagonists of Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse. Portrayed by Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, the drug-dealing duo has appeared in most of Smith's films and has proved popular enough to carry their own films. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem