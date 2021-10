What It Is: Swipe on summer. Enliven skin with Orgasm Blush, now in a limited-edition oversized compact to stimulate your complexion with the iconic peachy pink all season long. What It Does: The iconic shade is the perfect blend of peachy pink blush with golden shimmer. The cult-classic formula delivers a weightless rush of sheer, buildable color, while superfine micronized powder pigments and silky texture ensure an irresistibly soft, smooth, blendable application. The award-winning editor's p