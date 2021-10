Blush Trio - ULTA'S Blush Trio features three monochromatic beautiful shades in matte and satin finishes that are perfect for any skintone. With minimal fallout, this highly pigmented blush is super fun to wear! Benefits Formulated with Vitamin E Sheer finish with minimal fallout Superfine powders with oil absorbing properties Cushiony soft texture Formulated Without Gluten Talc Parabens Shades Matte Warm Peach Matte Mauve Golden Peach Shimmer - Blush Trio