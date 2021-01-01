Tropic of C Bo One Piece in Yellow. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Tropic of C Bo One Piece in Yellow. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 83% nylon 17% spandex. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Tie shoulder straps. Ribbed fabric. TOFR-WX95. CS24. Inspired by the female form and the beauty of nature, sustainable swimwear brand Tropic of C was created by world renowned supermodel Candice Swanepoel. Garnering inspiration from her South African Heritage, she chose to embody the vast colors, textures and prints into each design. From vintage silhouettes with a modern approach, to alluring vacation-ready designs, Tropic of C continues to make all the right waves through the embodiment of femininity and environmentally conscious swimwear.