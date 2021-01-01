Boat Anchor with Christmas Lights Wrapped Around It Graphic Tote Bag

Add a festive touch to your nautical look with this design featuring a white boat or ship anchor that's decorated with a string of Christmas lights in bright colors. Whether you're shooting a boat-themed Christmas card photo, or need the perfect holiday gift for a boat owner. This festive anchor is a perfect choice. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.