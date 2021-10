Be prepared on your next vacation with the L.L.Bean Boat and Tote Small. With a reinforced construction and bright design, your weekend getaways will be a breeze. Two top carry handles. Reinforced double-layer base and canvas bottom. Overlapped seams double-stitched with nylon. Solid color design with contrast accents. Spot clean. Made in the USA. Measurements: Bottom Width: 10 in Depth: 5 1 2 in Height: 9 1 2 in Handle Length: 15 in Handle Drop: 5 1 2 in Weight: 11.8 oz