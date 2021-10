This tee is an original & unique gift for your favorite fan of boating! Whether your father is the captain sailing in his sailboat, or your Mother has a motor for motorboating, or your grand dad is no sailor, instead fishing at the dock, no anchor needed. Even if your brother has an inboard ship, while your sister has an outboard vessel, your Mom, son, daughter & the fish will love these funny nautical boat tees! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem