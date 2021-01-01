Boat Shape Acacia Wood Salad Bowl Large

Serve up rivers of fun in our boat-shaped wood salad bowl. The hand-turned bowl's food safe-finish shows off the rich wood grain. Durable acacia is resistant to liquids, allowing our bowls to remain stain and odor free for life. Perfect for salad serving or as your favorite counter-top fruit bowl. Our boat shaped salad bowls are versatile and can be used for many purposes, we have served fruit salad, pasta, chili and popcorn in them. Arthur Court Acacia Wood is kid friendly and completely food safe, with no sharp corners, no splinters. Trust the genuine Arthur Court brand to use responsible foresting techniques and environmentally friendly acacia wood.