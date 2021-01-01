From alexander mcqueen

Alexander McQueen Boatneck Wool Brooch Knit Sweater

Description

This rich wool knit pullover sweater has an elegant boatneck and flared peplum step hem creating a modern knitwear silhouette while faux pearl embellished brooches at the chest finish with regal glamour. Rolled boatneck Long sleeves Pullover style Flared peplum step hem Ribbed finish Wool/metallic polyester Dry clean only Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Visionary designer Lee Alexander McQueen launched his brand in 1992, which quickly became synonymous with cutting-edge, avant-garde design. Since 2010, Creative Director Sarah Burton has continued the designer's legacy, bringing precision craftsmanship and a feminine vision to the label's signature edge. Advanced European - Alexander Mcqueen > Alexander Mcqueen > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander McQueen. Color: Sapphire Blue. Size: Small.

