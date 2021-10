"Bocholt is like New York ... only completely different" - funny saying in the updated version of the classic font DIN 1451 about stylized Manhattan skyline with skyscrapers and Statue of Liberty in the port of the city. New York is on the Hudson, Bocholt. Otherwise, the Big Apple in the USA and the city in North Rhine-Westphalia have some differences in common. Show your love for the city and your sense of humour Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem