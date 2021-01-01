Bochum Skyline Blue Flag Art Germany Home Love Ruhrpott T-Shirt

Bochum skyline painted in blue color of the Bochum flag and Bochum flag. Bochum, art and painting fit together perfectly. Are you a lover of the Ruhrpott city Bochum with mining museum, coal mine, stadium, Jahrhunderthalle and the best curry sausage. Bochumer fan merchandise and souvenir for every Bochum fan, visitor, traveler and resident. Your light blue painted Bochum and the silhouette of every popular sight of this great city in the Ruhr area. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem