Rahua's ultra concentrated Body Amazon Oil utilizes all-natural, non-toxic ingredients to encourage a healthy complexion and radiant glow. Gluten-free, vegan and enriched with Sacha Inchi Omega-3 and Amazonian Buruti oil, this luxe tonic is designed to revitalize, tone and illuminate. Apply it daily to enjoy smooth, touchable skin. - Botanical scent - Rainforest grown As seen in THE EDIT magazine