Jack Black Body-Building Hair Gel, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is:A unique, alcohol-free gel that acts as a styling aid and treatment product in one.What it does:Jack Black Body-Building Hair Gel Provides superior hold and control with a lightweight, clean feel. It won't build up or flake, and leaves no sticky residue to weigh hair down.What else you need to know:It's formulated to add volume, control and shine to your look. Great for lightly sculpted styles with medium to firm hold, with long-lasting control. Panthenol and vitamin B6 infuse hair with luster and shine. The fragrance-free, alcohol-free formula prevents hair from becoming dry and brittle.