Colleen Rothschild Beauty Body Butter, Honey Vanilla DetailsBrazilian Murumuru and Bacuri Butters are whipped to perfection in combination with five nutrient-dense exotic oils. The luxurious texture melts into the skin and locks in moisture. The conditioning benefits of Pink Algae leave your skin feeling nourished and protected. Arabica Coffee Seed helps energize and Polynesian Mother of Pearl delivers a luminous glow. How to Use: Massage onto damp skin after shower or bath.