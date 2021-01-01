Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Scrub, 2% Salicylic Acid, 8.5 fl. Oz.

Bottle of Neutrogena Body Clear Acne Body Scrub to help treat body breakouts on the back, chest and shouldersOil-free body wash treats breakouts while exfoliating the skin, leaving it smooth and clearSpecially formulated for body acne, scrub cleans deep into pores, sweeping away dead skinEffective yet gentle body scrub contains salicylic acid, a proven acne-fighting ingredientWith 2% salicylic acid acne medication, it helps treat present breakouts and prevent future body acneNon-comedogenic acne body scrub rinses clean without leaving pore-clogging residueExfoliating scrub does not contain plastic microbeads, gentle for daily use and acne-prone skinA daily body wash with foaming lather rinses completely so your skin feels clean and fresh