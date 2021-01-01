Ouai Body CrÃ¨me, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A quick-absorbing, whipped body cream that provides long-lasting hydration, softness, and a healthy glow.Key Benefits: Fast Absorbing, Hydrating, and Prevents DrynessFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- CupuaÃ§u Butter: Helps to nurture skin by providing hydration.- Coconut Oil: Quickly absorbs into skin to soften. - Squalene: A natural antioxidant derived from olives that conditions and provides a glow to skin. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban. This product is also cruelty-free and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This whipped Body CrÃ¨me renews skin with nurturing cupuaÃ§u butter, hydrating coconut oil, and skin-conditioning squalane. The fresh yet seductive fragrance, SYIBUYA, conjures notes of Mediterranean citrus, warm spices, rose, violet, and white musk.Suggested Usage:-Massage onto skin after bath, shower, or really whenever. -It goes on buttery thick and melts into a velvety finish.-Size:7.5 oz/ 212 gIngredients:-CupuaÃ§u Butter: Helps to nurture skin by providing hydration.-Coconut Oil: Quickly absorbs into skin to soften. -Squalene: A natural antioxidant derived from olives that conditions and provides a glow to skin. Aqua (Water, Eau), Caprylic/Capric,Triglyceride, Phenyl Trimethicone,Isododecane, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Methyl Glucose, Sesquistearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter, Theobroma Grandiflorum Seed Butter, Lactobacillus Ferment, Squalane, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid,Polysorbate 60, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glyceryl Caprylate, Tocopherol, Sodium Phytate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Benzophenone-4, Phenoyxethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Amyl Cinnamal, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Yellow 5 (Ci 19140), Green 3 (Ci42053), Ext Violet 2 (Ci 60730).