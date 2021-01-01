NEST Fragrances Body Cream 6.7 fl. oz.

What it is: A body cream in your choice of luxurious scents.



Who is it for: NEST Fragrances worked extensively to create an innovative collection of unique fragrances to enrich your life and environment with the essence of luxury, sophistication, and beauty through fragrance.



Why it is different: This collection was inspired by the artworks of 18th century British artist Mrs. Delany. In collaboration with acclaimed master perfumers, Laura Slatkin translated these works of art into luxurious fragrances meticulously formulated to capture the essence of the botanicals that adorn the products' striking packaging.



How do I use it: Apply the scented cream onto a clean, dry body.



From NEST Fragrances.



Includes: