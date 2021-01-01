Cl de Peau Beaut Body Cream

WHAT IT IS A velvety-rich, deeply hydrating body cream that infuses skin with moisture for a delightful self-care experience from head-to-toe. 7 oz. Made in Japan. WHAT IT DOES The sumptuous texture melts into skin for visibly softer, smoother, healthier looking skin. Provides 24 hours of continuous moisture to help keep skin appear nourished and remain protected against dryness and roughness. Minimizes the appearance of uneven skin tone and dullness for enhanced radiance. WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW Lavishly soft texture for exquisite pampering. Formulated to absorb quickly, without a lingering feeling of stickiness. Massage into skin to promote microcirculation. Gently scented with peony and orchid for a relaxing sensorial experience. KEY INGREDIENTS Illuminating Complex EX diminishes the appearance of damage caused by dryness and hydrates for a smooth, refined texture. Marjoram Extract and Damask Rose Water provide exceptional skincare benefits. HOW TO USE IT With fingers, gather a generous amount of the body cream and apply on areas that require additional hydration in a massage-like motion. ABOUT THE BRAND While its French name translates to The Key to Skins Beauty, Cl de Peau Beaut was founded in Japan in 1982 with a mission to revolutionize skin-cell science. The award-winning concealer is repeatedly a best seller, while skincare formulas like serums and essences work synergistically to create radiant, supple skin. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to CleDePeauBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Cle De Peau > Cl De Peau Beaut > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cl de Peau Beaut