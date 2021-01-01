Body Cream - DEFAULT TITLE

A hydrating body cream for all skin types with nourishing shea butter, linseed and olive oil. This body cream is made with the anti-inflammatory extract of leftover date seeds, a by-product of date farming. Soothe dry or irritated skin with this calming blend of ingredients. This cream will help to reduce inflammation to leave your skin feeling smooth and supple. The UpCircle Promise 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free and UK-made. Housed in a glass jar with an aluminum lid - fully recyclable packaging. Good for you, good for the world.