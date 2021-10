Elemis Body Enhancement Capsules - Deep Drainage (60 Caps) Elemis Body Enhancements Capsules are a cleansing dietary supplement designed to help detox your body. The capsules help to alleviate fluid retention and remove unwanted toxins from within the body. Formulated with a combination of herbal extracts such as Peppermint, Plantain, Kelp and Black Winter Radish the body is cleansed and cleared, leaving your feeling refreshed.