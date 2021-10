Keep the volume cranked all day long with Herbal Essences Body Envy Volumizing Hair Mousse. Scented with notes of citrus essences, this maximum-hold, level 4 mousse keeps humidity and frizz at bay with a pH-balanced, color-safe formula containing 0% parabens, silicones or colorants. To finish your gravity-defying style, just shake it, foam it and work into hair before drying on low heat.