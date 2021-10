What it is: The essential kit gives your bod the love it deserves and levels up your daily shower routine. Kit includes:- Hydrating Body Wash (1.7 oz.): a vegan, hydrating body wash that gets you squeaky clean and leaves you smelling like sweet coconut milk- Coconut Crush Exfoliating Body Scrub (2.5 oz.): an exfoliating, vegan body scrub infused with a blend of coconut oil, crushed Tahitian coconut shells and brown sugar to buff dry, dull skin