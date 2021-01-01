philosophy Body Lotion fresh - Fresh Cream 6-oz. Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath & 4-oz. Souffle Set

Fresh Cream 6-oz. Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath & 4-oz. Souffle Set. Fresh Cream 4-Oz. Body SouffleDelight in the decadent blend of creamy vanilla and sweet fresh whipped cream with this soothing, moisture-rich body souffle.Fresh Cream 6-Oz. Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble BathIndulge in this triple-tasking gel that cleanses skin and hair, or bubbles up your bath for an at-home spa day. Its light, luxurious fragrance delights your senses, while its formula leaves your skin and hair feeling silky smooth. Includes 6-oz. shower gel and 4-oz. body souffleScent: vanilla, macadamia, fresh whipped cream, almond blossom and heliotrope