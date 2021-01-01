Carol's Daughter Body Lotion - Starfruit Body Cream

Starfruit Body Cream. Get glowing skin without the greasy residue with this body cream made with a blend of coconut oil, sunflower oil and more nourishing ingredients that help soothe skin with an emollient-rich formula.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above. FeaturesHelps provide fast-absorbing moisture without greasinessHelps refresh, soften, and soothe the look and feel of your skinHelps optimize skin's appearanceProduct Details15 oz.Top notes: mandarin, pineapple, starfruit, bergamotMiddle notes: peach, mango, Asian pear, pomelo, gardenia, peonyBase notes: sandalwood, musk, white woodsParaben-, petroleum-, mineral oil- and artificial dye-free