True Shea Body Lotion - Vanilla - 8oz

True Shea Ultra Whipped Shea Butter Vanilla is great for treating dry skin or maintaining healthy skin for full body. True Shea has a unique blend of Natural Unrefined Shea Butter and Coconut oil to create a smooth cream that is absorbed into the skin. Ultra-whipped and soft, lightweight texture spreads easily over skin and/or hair. Deeply moisturizes to improve resiliency, elasticity, and repairs dry, cracked skin. Contains fatty acids, including stearic and oleic acids and vitamins A, E, F, and K. Handcrafted methods ensure protection of fatty acids, vitamins and minerals that deeply nourish the skin. Contain no sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones, mineral oil, artificial color, or synthetic fragrance. Proudly Cruelty-free.