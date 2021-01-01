The Vanity Fair Body Shine Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra offers a full figure coverage and four-way stretch comfortable fit you will feel confident in throughout your whole day. Four way stretch smooths bumps and bulges throughout. No poke underwire. Lightly lined contoured cups. Adjustable shoulder straps that don't dig. 78% nylon, 22% spandex. Machine washable. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.