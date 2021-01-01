Body Solid Cable Crossover, steel

The Body Solid® Cable Crossover lets you exercise virtually every major muscle group in your body. Interchangeable cable handles provide unlimited high and low pulley exercises. Train Hard Vertical carriage system features fiberglass reinforced nylon pulleys and locking, universal attachment connections 11-gauge, 2" x 4" oval tubing with an electrostatically applied powder coat finish 4.8mm diameter spun steel aircraft cables rated to over 2,500 lbs 20 independent height adjustments and 180 degree cable positioning Two 160 lb. weight stacks (weight ratio is 1/2 : 1) High-density foam rubber handgrips and handles High-density, injected molded end and foot caps Dual position pull-up bar Additional Details Dimensions: 83.5"H x 164"L x 29"W Optional 50lb upgrade (SP50) per stack Lifetime In Home Warranty Covers all parts for Lifetime of product when used in home. This product also carries a Light Commercial Warranty - Lifetime: Frame and welds, 3 Years: Pulleys, Bushings, Bearings, Hardware, Plates and Guide Rods, 1 Year: Cables, Upholstery, and Grips