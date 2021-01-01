Body Solid Fusion F500/3 Home Gym, chrome

Revolutionize your workout with the Body Solid® Fusion F500/3 Home Gym. The Fusion 500 offers the function and flexibility to perform over 60 exercises. Customize your gym to fit your floor space and meet your workout goals by adding only the stations and accessories you need. With a 310 lb single-stack, multi-function design, the Fusion 500 offers an amazingly versatile workout. FEATURES: Multi-function home gym with 310 lb weight stack New curved, design forward aesthetic 50 mm x 100 mm 11 ga. oval tubing 6 mm upper support plates Four-position standard press arm with ergonomically designed multi-position handles Leg extension with pivoting rollers Synchronized articulating functional training arms Low row positions Lat pull-down with wide groove pulley Telescoping back rest with multiple position cushion Gas assist telescoping seat Two pre-cabled accessory attachment points High-density foam handle grips and chrome endcaps Weight stack shrouds Optional side pulley covers Dimensions: 83" H x 76" L x 48" W For home or light commercial use only Manufacturer’s commercial warranty: Lifetime frame, welds, weight plates and guide rods; 2 year pulleys, bushings, bearings and hardware; 1 year on all other components Manufacturer’s in-home warranty: Lifetime on all parts Model: F5003 Body Solid Click here for additional information relating to the Manufacturer’s Warranty.