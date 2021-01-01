Grown Alchemist Body Treatment Oil - Ylang Ylang Tamanu Omega 7 (3.34 fl. oz.)

Smoother and healthier-feeling skin is on the horizon with this GROWN ALCHEMIST body oil. Body Treatment Oil - Ylang Ylang, Tamanu & Omega-7 is formulated with essential fatty acids, omega oils and antioxidants to alleviate the driest skin types.Key Ingredients:Essential Fatty Acids, Omegas 6 & 9 and Antioxidants (from tamanu oil): visibly restore skin softness, suppleness and revitalize the skin's appearance. Age spots, stretch marks and scars are noticeably improved.Omega-7 Palmitoleic Acid from Sea Buckthorn Berry: leaves the skin looking well-hydrated, toned and supple.Polyphenols (contained in camellia seed oil): visibly improve hydration and condition the skin.Rosehip Oil: feature antioxidants that fight free radicals and leave skin looking radiant.Ylang-ylang, Sandalwood and Bergamot: provide uplifting, stress-relieving and calming aromatic properties.