Carol's Daughter Body Wash - Almond Cookie Body Wash

Almond Cookie Body Wash. Made with a supple and moisturizing formula, this body wash leaves your skin feeling soft and moisturized.Note: Packaging for this product may vary from that shown in the image above. FeaturesSulfate-free, refreshing and gentle cleanserHelps moisturize and soften the feel of dry skinLeaves skin feeling suppleContains sweet almond oil, aloe leaf juice, glycerin and other key ingredientsFree of sulfates, parabens, petrolatum and artificial colorsProduct Details12 fl oz.Made in the USA