Turn your shower into the kind of escape you need right now. Infused with citrus, ginger + sea buckthorn, this invigorating body wash leaves skin feeling soft, moisturized + smelling like a fresh start. Plus, with a cruelty-free, biodegradable formula, plant-based cleansers + a bottle made with over 50percent recycled plastic (PCR), the good vibes just keep going. Shower power, activate. Proudly doing business with a purpose.