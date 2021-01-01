Hey Humans Body Wash Rosewater Ginger - 14 fl oz

HEY HUMANS: We have a plastic problem. Only 9percent of it gets recycled (source: National Geographic). The rest takes hundreds of years to dpose. Join us on our mission to bring change and reduce plastic on our planet. Our aluminum packaging is infinitely recyclable. In fact, 75percent of all aluminum ever produced is still in use today (source: aluminum.org). Our consciously-designed gender-neutral scents are crafted with integrity and we take every effort to best respect and preserve our planet’s resources. Hey Humans is Good from the Inside Out. Calming Rosewater. Zesty Ginger. Geranium. A rich and creamy lather that gently cleanses while hydrating and replenishing your skin. Enriched with jojoba seed oil and coconut derived cleansers to leave your skin feeling refreshed, hydrated and fresh. Directions: Remove cap. Angle and gently pour onto wash cloth or loofah. Apply to wet skin and massage into rich lather. Rinse well. Clean bottle neck before closing tightly. How to Recycle: Our body wash packaging is made of aluminum, which is infinitely recyclable. Clean out any leftover product in the aluminum bottle with water, screw the cap back on and place in your designated recycling bin. Proudly made in USA Only at Target