method Body Wash, Simply Nourish, 18 Ounce

Turn your shower into the kind of escape you need right now. Whether you want pure peace, an energy boost, a deep detox or some simple nourishment, each naturally derived formula features a trio of nutrient-rich ingredients and a scent that’s sure to set the mood. No parabens. No phthalates. No bad vibes. When asked to think of a trifecta of wholesome scents, coconut, rice milk and shea butter instantly came to mind. This comforting combination whisks you away to a land of cozy fireplaces, chunky socks and big bowls of creamy desserts. Mm, dessert.