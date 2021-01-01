Bogu Japanese Armor Kendo T-Shirt - White Ink Outline

It's a traditional Japanese martial art. Show your love of Japanese culture, anime, or history by getting this urban style streetwear illustrated tee shirt. Perfect for any Kendo practitioner, sensei, senpai, kendoka, samurai, ninja, shinobi, sword lover. Great for wearing when training. Features an illustrrated of part of the bogu, or armor, which is called the men, or helmet.(Literally translates to head, but implies being a head, shoulder and throat protector) as well as the word KENDO in Japanese. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem