Montblanc Boheme Day & Night Moon Phase Automatic Diamond White Dial Ladies Watch 119936

Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. White dial with rose gold-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Arabic numerals appear at the 3, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display above the 6 o'clock position. Day / night display. MB 24.10 automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 34 mm. Case thickness: 9.41 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second,day/night display. Boheme Day & Night Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Montblanc Boheme Day Night Automatic Diamond White Dial Ladies Watch 119936.