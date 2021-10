This Boho Bell-Sleeve Top in Ivory is essential for styling multiples looks! Features: A woven top with round neckline, bell sleeves, and back keyhole button closure. Fit is loose intended. Feel is lightweight. Model is 5'9" and wearing a size small. Style it tucked into a skirt and wedges for any upcoming spring or summer event or front-tucked into medium-wash denim jeans, statement necklace and heels for a dinner with friends!