Boho Top With Pleated Details - S - Also in: M, L

Embrace the modern bohemian in you with this tasteful, classy, yet whimsical top. With a rich, light pastel base hue, it hugs and completes every look, while having a rich darker fringe pattern at the bottom and rich yet minimalist reddish brown detailing all over. The pleating near the bust region accentuates your decolletage all the while making sure your look is versatile enough to be paired with virtually any kind of bottom-wear. It\'s buttoned-up sleeves give you the look of a folded shirt sleeve without the need to fold it every other minute. Grab this semi-casz wardrobe essential today!