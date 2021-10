What It Is: Cover more, Cakeless! This multi-purpose, full-coverage liquid concealer hides it all, from dark undereye circles to blemishes and discoloration. yet it feels lightweight and doesn't cake, crack or settle into fine lines. What It Does: The formula includes algae-derived ingredients known for smoothing the look of skin and specially coated pigments that leave a natural finish that doesn't flake or crease. The Cushion Tip applies the long-wearing* and waterproof* formula evenly for ble