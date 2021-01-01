Black ion-plated stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed black ion-plated bezel. Black dial with black hands and index hour markers. Movado dot appears at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - two sub-dials displaying: 60 second and 30 minute. Day of the week sub-dial. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant K1 crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Bold Evolution Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Movado BOLD Evolution Chronograph Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch 3600684.