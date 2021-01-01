Red Bold Geometric Shapes Kaleidoscope Abstract Pattern Tote Bag

red, ochre, pattern, artistic, kaleidoscope, geometric, bold pattern, colorful pattern, kaleidoscopic, seamless, abstract, mandala, geo petals, circles, circle design, festive, homedecor, christmas, christmas red Red Bold Geometric Shapes Kaleidoscope Abstract Pattern is a christmas red pattern perfect for lovers of symmetrical and contemporary and modern art. Ideal for the festive season embracing colors of nature and commerce and quintessentially Christmas 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.