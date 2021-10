Instantly amplifying lashes by coating every single one with rich, glossy black pigment. Dramatically amplify lashes with this buildable, deeply pigmented formula. The Bold Lash Mascara glides on smoothly, instantly amplifying lashes to appear thicker-than-ever and dramatic in a single swipe. Achieve a voluminous appearance, whilst protecting lashes with the benefits of Certified Organic Magnolia Bark, Vitamin E and Sunflower Oil.