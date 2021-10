Tap into your primal instincts and fierce style with the Just Cavalli Bold Logo Tiger T-Shirt. Classic crewneck construction featuring short sleeves and a ribbed knit collar. Brand label at back neck and brand graphic on front. Straight hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size LG (US MD). Please note that measurements may vary by size.