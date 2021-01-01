Bold Silky-Wrapped Bead Bracelet

This Bold & Beautiful, Silky-Wrapped Bracelet is designed to make a statement. Fabrics and wooden beads combine to debut this highly unique, handmade accessory. Lightweight, small wooden beads are hand-wrapped in silky, satin knit, textured fabric, then individually knotted to create this bracelet. Jewelry is adorned with beads and tie for closure. This bold solid will enhance any outfit and is also fun with just jeans and a tee! Deep, rich black color. 3.4" beads. This bracelet is very light in weight (not heavy at all) and sits softly on the wrist. This fits a medium size wrist. Please advise if smaller or larger is needed. Pictured with a large bead red bracelet in main photo.