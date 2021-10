For you, black forest marie, black forest girls and Bollenhut are no foreign words? Then this Black Forest motif with the well-known Bollhut and "Schwarzwaldmädel" as lettering is made for you Great gift idea for any Black Forest girl or those who want to celebrate carnival with this outfit and bollen hat. Also suitable as a Mother's Day gift for mum from the Black Forest Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem