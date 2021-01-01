Stainless steel case and stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel with black cable wire trim. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. An Arabic numeral appears at the 12 o'clock position. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Hattori caliber VD53 quartz movement. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 52 mm. Case thickness: 21.1 mm. Band width: 26 mm. Band length: 7.25 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, GMT, second time zone, hour, minute, second. Bolt Series. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Invicta Bolt Chronograph Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch 31464.